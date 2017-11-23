Christmas is coming to Barbourville

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Barbourville.
‘A Magical Christmas,’ Tourism’s annual Christmas event, is scheduled for December 1-2, 2017. The community can expect the same events this year with one exception: the ‘I Believe in Santa Claus’ parade has been moved to coincide with the two-day Christmas events.
The parade will be held December 2 at 6 p.m. in downtown Barbourville. There will be cash prizes and trophies awarded to the top three floats. Line-up will begin on North Main Street at 5 p.m.
“One of the new things this year is the ‘I Believe in Santa Claus’ Committee has moved the parade to [that] weekend. We’re already hearing about people building floats so that’s a very good thing,” said Tourism Director Denise Wainscott.
Other events include the annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony. This will be held at 6 p.m. on December 1 at the Knox County Courthouse.
The annual Snowman Hunt will kick-off on November 23 at 5 p.m. The first clue will be announced on www.facebook.com/barbourville.christmas. There is a $500 cash prize this year.
The annual Christmas Bazaar will be held December 1 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and December 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Family Life Center at First Baptist Church. Holiday gifts, decorating ideas and hand-made crafts will be available at the bazaar. There will also be a Christmas tree and wreath auction, a top baker showcase, story time with Santa and the Farmers’ Market will be present.
“It brings the community together and gives everyone a chance to do some last-minute Christmas shopping locally,” continued Wainscott.
Finally, Union College will hold its annual Christmas Festival Concert at 8 p.m. on December 2 at Conway Boatman Chapel.
For the complete list of events and times, see the back page of the special basketball insert in this paper.