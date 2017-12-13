SUBSCRIBE   |   LOG-IN

Christmas decoration winners announced

December 13, 2017
Staff Writer
The Barbourville Garden Club has announced the winners of its 2017 Christmas decorating contest:


Residence:

1st place – Billy Taylor and Brittany Moore, Sampson Street

2nd place – Linda Elam, North Main Street

Honorable Mention – Kay Burgess, Dr. Paul and Anne Pedersen, and Scotty and Savannah Richardson.

Church:

1st place – East Barbourville Baptist Church

2nd place – First United Methodist Church

Business:

1st place – Off the Creek Florist

2nd place – Crawford Furniture

Honorable Mentions: City of Barbourville for the Courthouse Square, Carrie Brown Lefever’s salon and Lillian June.

The Barbourville Garden Club would like to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and Happy 2018!

