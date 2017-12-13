Christmas decoration winners announced

The Barbourville Garden Club has announced the winners of its 2017 Christmas decorating contest:
Residence:
1st place – Billy Taylor and Brittany Moore, Sampson Street
2nd place – Linda Elam, North Main Street
Honorable Mention – Kay Burgess, Dr. Paul and Anne Pedersen, and Scotty and Savannah Richardson.
Church:
1st place – East Barbourville Baptist Church
2nd place – First United Methodist Church
Business:
1st place – Off the Creek Florist
2nd place – Crawford Furniture
Honorable Mentions: City of Barbourville for the Courthouse Square, Carrie Brown Lefever’s salon and Lillian June.
The Barbourville Garden Club would like to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and Happy 2018!
