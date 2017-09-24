Children hurt in car vs. UTV accident

Two children have been flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center after their UTV (side-by-side utility vehicle) was struck by a car near A&B Market on North Highway 11.
A young girl, age 9 or 10, was ejected from the UTV, and a boy, 11, was trapped inside after their vehicle flipped.
The driver of the car, a black Chevy, was found to be intoxicated, and was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. A passenger in the car was also arrested for outstanding warrants.
Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Sam Mullins is working the investigation.
Photos courtesy of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office