Child jumps from moving car as mother flees deputy

A Knox County woman is facing multiple charges after she fled from deputies Thursday night.
On November 23, 2017, Knox County Deputy Claude Hudson responded to report of an intoxicated female at a residence on Payne’s Creek Road in Hinkle, Ky. The female, Jennifer Marie Gray, fled on foot into the woods when she spotted Deputy Hudson. Soon after, the female was spotted driving a vehicle at the junction of Valentine Branch Road and KY 1304.When Deputy Hudson attempted to stop the vehicle it increased in speed and turned onto Payne’s Creek Road and refusing to stop. The driver was spotted punching or smacking the passenger while she was driving, ultimately losing control of the vehicle while going around a curve, traveling in and out of ditch lines on both sides of the road. The vehicle spun around into the left front fender of Deputy Hudson’s patrol car causing minor damage. The front seat passenger and rear passenger, the 12-year-old daughter of the driver, escaped from the vehicle while it was still in motion. The driver exited on the passenger side of the vehicle and attempted to flee but was apprehended by Deputy Hudson.
