To celebrate America’s farmers and the contributions made by Knox County agriculture, Kentucky Farm Bureau is celebrating Food Check-Out Week February 18-24. The Barbourville branch held a proclamation signing with Mayor David Thompson and Judge Executive J.M. Hall on February 6 to kick-off events.
“The importance of the proclamation, in a nutshell, is to emphasize the role that the American farmer plays in producing quality food in the…safest aspect in the world. Certainly, Knox County is part of that,” said Cloyce Hinkle, the county president. “Food Check-Out Week is indicative of how many days that the average American worker has to work from the first of the year to pay for food for a family for the rest of the year. The importance is the awareness of making American food affordable.”
