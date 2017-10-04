Burglary call leads to standoff

A Barbourville couple was arrested Saturday after City Police responded to a burglary call on School Street.
The incident reportedly occurred a little after 7:30 p.m. Saturday, September 30, 2017. When Barbourville Police Department Officers Adam Townsley, Chief Winston Tye and Ptl. Josh Lawson arrived to the house at School Street, they could hear movement inside of the house. Once inside, people crawling could be heard coming from the attic space above the ceiling.
After several commands to comply were unheeded, officers used O.C. (oleoresin capsicum) spray, commonly referred to as pepper spray, to flush the subjects out of the attic. After failing to respond yet again, officers deployed an O.C. grenade to flush the subjects out. The subjects started coming toward the officers but still resisting and refusing to come down from the attic. Officer Adam Townsley was struck in the face as Kyle Hart, 28 of Barbourville, kicked his legs as he hung from the ceiling. Officers pulled Hart from the attic after he still refused to comply, hiding his hands underneath his body.
A second subject, Linsey Lancaster, 26 of Barbourville, was found in possession of a baseball bat while in the attic. Using tools from the Barbourville Fire Department, officers had to pull insulation down from the attic in an attempt to get to Lancaster. Officers had to deploy a Taser to subdue her.
Hart was taken into custody by Officer Adam Townsley, while Lancaster was arrested by Ptl. Josh Lawson.
Hart was charged with Burglary – 1st degree, Resisting Arrest, Assaulting Police Officer or Probation Officer – 3rd degree, and Criminal Mischief – 1st degree, four outstanding bench warrants, and is being held on a $25,000 cash bond for the burglary charge, as well as a fully-secured $7,500 bond on an outstanding bench warrant. Lancaster was charged with Burglary – 1st degree, Resisting Arrest, and Criminal Mischief – 1st degree, and is being held on a $25,000 cash bond. Lancaster also had outstanding warrants against her.
“We got them out as easily as we could have without having to do major damage to the house,” said Chief Tye. “The homeowner gave permission to do what it took to get them out.”
Both Lancaster and Hart were transported to the Knox County Detention Center where they remain as of press time Wednesday.
Officers were assisted at the scene by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office and the Barbourville Fire Department.