Bridges receive makeover

Although people have been spotted dangling from ropes and ladders underneath the River Bridge in town, this is not the latest Cirque de Soleil acrobat stunt. Instead, the State Highway Department is simply working to clean up the bridge.
“We went under [the bridge] a couple years ago and saw that it definitely needed some rehab out there,” said Mayor David Thompson. “So the State Highway Department came in to sandblast and repaint under the bridge.”
This project, which has already been a work in progress for a couple weeks, is expected to be finished by the third week of July, according to the Mayor.
In the meantime, motorists should use caution when driving over the bridge, which is down to one lane of traffic. Crews are working from one side of the bridge and have implemented a temporary traffic light system to help direct motorists while the work continues.
Once the River Bridge work is complete, the crew will move to the KY 6 bridge that leads to Smokey to begin the same work. Work is expected to begin on this bridge on June 30. This bridge will also be reduced to one lane and will use temporary traffic signals to direct motorists. Bridge work is expected to be complete on August 31.
For more information on traffic conditions as the bridge work progresses in both locations, visit waze.com or search ‘KYTCDistrict11’ on Facebook.