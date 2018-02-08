BREAKING NEWS: Mayor files to run for re-election

Ahead of Thursday’s City Council meeting, Barbourville Mayor David Thompson has officially filed to run for re-election in the 2018 General Election in November. Thompson is the first person to file in the non-partisan city government race.
Independent C.J. Trent has also filed to run for Knox County Jailer. Because Trent filed as an independent and not a Democrat or Republican, he will only appear on the 2018 General Election ballot in November.
The last day to file for non-partisan races such as City Mayor, City Council and school board is Tuesday, August 14 at 4 p.m.
The General Election will be held on Tuesday, November 6.