BPD officer cleared in shooting

Barbourville Police Officer Adam Townsley has been cleared six months after he was involved in a high-speed chase and shooting while on the job.
On Friday, January 26, the Knox County Grand Jury was presented evidence collected by Kentucky State Police surrounding the events that led to the shooting of Brandon Moses.
“The Knox County Grand Jury, having heard all the evidence, and being individually mindful of our oaths and responsibilities as Grand Jurors, do not find sufficient evidence of criminal responsibility regarding the events that resulted in the shooting of Brandon Moses,” reads the report of the Grand Jury.
The content you are trying to view is available only to subscribers. Please log-in or go to Register to subscribe today!
Thank you.