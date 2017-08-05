BPD drug investigation leads to arrest

A Barbourville man is behind bars after an ongoing drug investigation by the Barbourville Police Department.
On Friday, August 4 around 5 p.m., officers of the BPD executed a search warrant at a residence in Dixon Trailer Park. The search warrant was a result of an ongoing drug investigation involving methamphetamine dealers in the area. An arrest warrant for Howard Davis, 56, of Barbourville, was also executed, according to a press release from BPD Detective Steve Owens.
Police officers seized an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine, Suboxone, prescription medication, drug packaging materials, cash and two hand guns. Davis is charged with first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (Methamphetamine), first-degree possession of controlled substance (Methamphetamine) and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
Assisting in the investigation and arrest were Chief Winston Tye, Ptl. Jake Knuckles (investigating officer), Ptl. Josh Lawson, Ptl. Elijah Broughton and Det. Steve Owens.