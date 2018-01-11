Boones to make appearance at City School

Kentucky Humanities, a Lexington nonprofit that tells Kentucky’s story through performing arts, will be bringing two famous characters to Barbourville Independent.
On January 19, Daniel and Jemima Boone will make appearances at 1 p.m. and 1:45 p.m. respectively at the Barbourville High School library. The two characters will take those in attendance on the journey that both people faced in real life and how they shaped what we know of as Kentucky today.
The performances will focus on Daniel Boone and how he rose to become the legend that people still talk about, will set the record straight concerning many inaccuracies (did you know Boone never wore a coonskin cap?) and will dive into the adventures and difficulties his daughter Jemima faced, including a kidnapping at 14 years old.
Daniel Boone is portrayed by Kevin Hardesty of Lexington. Hardesty has performed in theatre, film and television with prominent leading roles in Hamlet and Biloxi Blues. Jemima Boone is portrayed by Betsy Smith of Cynthiana. Smith co-directs the Kentucky Educational Speech and Drama Association.
This event is open to the public and is free. For more information, visit www.kyhumanities.org.