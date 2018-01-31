Book sheds popping up in Knox County

Little Free Library book sheds are popping up across Knox County with the goal to put more books in kid’s hands and promote active reading.
“However we can think to get books in the hands of kids, that’s what our job is,” said Joetta Gaunt, community literacy navigator.
To participate in the book exchange program, all you have to do is locate a book shed, take a book from it, place a different book back inside and then repeat the process. Make sure you latch the door back so the books inside stay safe from the weather.
