UPDATE: Recovered body identified

UPDATE – 6:26 p.m., Monday, February 20 – Knox County Coroner Mike Blevins has identified the victim found earlier this afternoon in the Cumberland River as David Farmer, 51 of Pineville, who went missing November 20, 2016. He was last seen at the Pineville Community Hospital. Bell County Sheriff’s Department was working the missing person’s case. The body will be sent to Frankfort for an autopsy. More information will be released as it comes available. Case is still under investigation by Det. Aaron Fredrick.
A body has been found by Knox County SORT in the Himyar community of Knox County.
According to a press release from Kentucky State Police Public Affairs Officer Shane Jacobs, the body was found along the Cumberland River on several logs. Knox County SORT was initially searching for Douglas Middleton from Artemus when they made this discovery. According to the coroner and KSP, the condition of the body and clothing description is not consistent with Middleton.
Crews are currently at the scene attempting to recover the body from the river. The body will be sent to Frankfort for an autopsy.
On scene are the Knox County Sheriff’s Department, Bell County Sheriff’s Department, Kentucky State Police, Knox County SORT and Knox County Coroner.
