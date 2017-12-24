Blaze consumes mobile home

By DEAN MANNING
FOR THE MOUNTAIN ADVOCATE
Sunday night marked the fourth time within the last month that West Knox firefighters were paged to a structure fire on Ky. 233, leading them to call in state police to investigate
West Knox Fire Chief Darryl Baker said firefighters were paged to the scene about 5:40 p.m. and were on scene until approximately 7:10 p.m.
Firefighters had been paged out to the same location approximately two weeks prior. Baker said the residence was not on fire on that occasion. The individual living there had torn out part of the floor to expose the ground and was tearing out and burning sections of the building.
Sunday night was a different story as Baker said firefighters found the structure enveloped in flames when they arrived.
“It was on the ground,” Baker said adding that firefighters worked to ensure the flames did not spread to a nearby mobile home.
Firefighters had been called to the residence across the road approximately two weeks ago. The house was fully involved in flames when firefighters arrived.
It was the same structure that burned in November.
“We were able to save it,” Baker said.
While that house was abandoned, Baker said it is still someone’s property.
As with Sunday’s fire, Baker said firefighters worked to ensure that blaze did not spread to a neighboring mobile home that was occupied.
“It did get pretty warm but suffered no damage,” Baker said of the mobile home.
Baker said while these structures may be empty and/or abandoned, firefighters aren’t aware of that when they are paged to the scene. In addition, under a mutual aid agreement, Lily firefighters are immediately paged to the scene.
“Firefighters are spending our fuel and the fire department’s fuel and resources going out there,” Baker said.
Anyone with any information about the fires is asked to contact Kentucky State Police at (606) 573-3131. Callers may remain anonymous.