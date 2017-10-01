BIS to hold third meeting to discuss cafeteria construction

A special-called meeting with architects has led Barbourville Independent Schools to regroup for the upcoming cafeteria expansion project. Another meeting is scheduled for Wednesday.
At a previous meeting with CMW Architecture and the school district’s financial group Ross, Sinclaire & Associates, it was estimated that the total construction cost to expand the cafeteria and connect the two buildings on campus would be around $1.6 million dollars. That amount was well within the district’s bonding potential.
At a special called meeting Thursday, Sept. 21, Todd Ott, Associate with CMW Architecture, presented possible designs for the project. The blueprints included everything the board wanted, such as an outdoor patio. However, Ott explained that, after creating the designs, the total construction cost would increase to around $2,455,000.
When asked why the project increased so drastically, Ott explained, “Two things. One, we know significantly more about this building and what we need to put in it now than what we did under that original, almost pre-design, stage. Second, the building has grown in square footage, which is always something to be conscious of as we massage this into its final stage.”
The board decided to take some time to go over their options. Another special called meeting was scheduled for Monday, Sept. 25, in order for board members to discuss possible design plans. The board voted to cap the total construction cost at two million dollars and see what can be delivered for that amount. While the meeting was productive and allowed for board members to talk amongst themselves, they still had questions that needed to be answered in order to make an informed decision. So, after regrouping and gathering their notes, the board will invite CMW back to discuss possibilities for the project.
The next meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 27.