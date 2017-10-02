BIS students ‘rock’ bonding experience

Barbourville Independent students showed how much their school truly rocks on September 20 as middle and high school students partnered with elementary students to paint rocks for the campus rock garden.
Students were asked to paint at least one rock each to represent their unique role in the campus community.
“Students at Barbourville were excited and truly enjoyed the collaborative effort to integrate the arts as an entire school district,” said Superintendent L. Kay Dixon. “We appreciate our Promise Neighborhood staff members and the opportunities this grant has provided for our students.”
This project was based on Linda Kranz’s book Only One You. Through the project, BIS hoped to allow students across the campus to bond and come together as Tigers.
Families are invited to see the rock garden next Thursday, September 28, during the school’s Open House Student Showcase event. Visitors will be presented with a painted rock, officially welcoming them into the Tiger community.
On September 28, the school will also have Promise Neighborhood guests from Washington D.C. and Berea College Partners in Education members present to unveil new BIS Promise Neighborhood programs.