BIS recognizes students, teachers

Barbourville Independent Schools recognized students and teachers on February 15 for their achievements and hard work in the district.
Sophomore Caitlyn McDonald was recognized for many achievements, including advocating in Washington D.C. for children’s healthcare. Middle school Governor’s Cup and Sixth Grade Showcase participants were also recognized for their recent success in both academic competitions, with several students advancing in competition.
Finally, Hannah Valentine and Paula Lockard were recognized for completing the multi-year, rigorous process of becoming National Board Certified Teachers.
