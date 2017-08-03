BIS goes back to school

Students rose with the sun this morning, August 3, for the first day of school at Barbourville Independent. Students were greeted by smiling faces and free breakfast for the entire school as everyone caught up after a summer apart.
“This is one of our favorite days at Barbourville because we get to see our kids coming in with the smiles on their faces and meet the parents. We’re excited about that,” said Superintendent L. Kay Dixon as she greeted students.
For the complete story, including more quotes from Superintendent Dixon and teachers, see next week’s edition of The Mountain Advocate.