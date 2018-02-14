BIS celebrates Valentine’s Day with coronation

Barbourville Independent held a Valentine’s Day Coronation and talent show today, February 14. Along with showcasing students’ talent, the new coronation royals were crowned. The winners are as follows:
Elementary – R.J. Messer, son of Ronnie and Samantha Messer, and Journey Jordan, daughter of Casey and Misty Jordan (Mrs. Taylor’s second grade).
High School – Bradley Simpson, son of Brandon and Patty Simpson, and Whitney Messer, daughter of Tim and April Messer (Mrs. Lori Jones’ class).
Photos by Tasha Stewart.