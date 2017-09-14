Bingham Gridiron Bowl kicks off Saturday at Union College

You’ve heard of having the best of both worlds. But for Knox County football fans, it will be the best of three worlds this Saturday at the Bingham Tire Gridiron Bowl with Knox Co. Middle, Knox Central High, and Union College all in action on the same day on the same field.
Knox Co. Middle will open the day against Knox Central Middle School from Tennessee at noon. While little is known about its opponent from Tennessee, it is no secret that Knox Co. Middle features one of the best offensive units in this part of the state.
With a running game that is matched equally by an impressive passing attack, the Panthers play an exciting style of football that has the capability to put up points in bunches. And the defensive squad is a hard-nosed bunch that is capable of shutting down even the best, most-skilled offenses.
The middle school battle will be followed by Knox Central High School versus Green County with kickoff scheduled for 3 p.m.
Green Co. comes into the game with a 3-1 record and is one of 2A’s most explosive offenses through four games. The Dragons average better than 30 points per game and have topped 50 two times this season.
Green Co. averages around 250 yards rushing per game and has three players with more than 200 yards on the ground, led by Andrew Mosby’s 302 yards and six touchdowns.
Mosby also serves as the team’s quarterback and has passed for 300 yards thus far while throwing only one interception.
Green Co., one of Kentucky’s 2A programs, has a roster of 40+ players, including 11 seniors.
Knox Central Coach Fred Hoskins said he fully expects Green Co. to come ready to play and be a tough opponent on both sides of the ball.
“They’ve got some nice athletes. Green Co. usually does,” he said. “It’s a little smaller school, but they’ve got a lot of tradition out there. They’ve had a real good football program over the last 10 or 15 years.
“It’s not going to be a pushover,” continued Hoskins. “We have to work and prepare for them just like we have every other week.”
For Knox Central, which has played its first three games of the season on the road, getting to play at Union College feels like a home game for the Panthers, and is a special treat for the team to get to play on the college’s field, which is artificial turf.
“It’s going to be a good opportunity for our guys to play on a college field and it’s going to be a great day of football,” Hoskins said. “This will be a real neat opportunity for us and we really appreciate Union hosting us.”
Union College will take on Lindsey Wilson in the nightcap, which is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. The Bulldogs come into the game with a 2-1 record that includes a two-game winning streak after victories over Ava Maria University, 55-28, and Kentucky Christian, 43-14.
Lindsey Wilson comes in undefeated at 2-0 with a 43-7 win over St. Andrews College and a 47-3 victory over Warner.
The game will very likely be a high-scoring affair with Lindsey Wilson averaging 45 points per game and Union College averaging nearly 40 per contest. Lindsey Wilson also has one of the NAIA’s top defensive units, allowing just five points per game thus far.
No fewer than six former local athletes will be suited up for the game. Union College has four former Knox Central players listed on its roster, including linebacker Jared Hall, freshman offensive lineman Chad Henson, freshman wide receiver Troy Bierman, and freshman defensive lineman Dale Owens, while Lindsey Wilson features former Panther Tanner Wells at the tight end position and Lynn Camp High School product Tyler Reynolds at wide receiver.