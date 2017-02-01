Barbourville wins 51-50 over Whitley

Barbourville broke their four-game losing streak with a win over Region 13 opponent, Whitley County, 51-50, on Monday, January 30.
Sophomore Connor Bain shot the last two-point field goal, which put the Tigers up by one, with less than a minute left on the board. Whitley took possession of the ball, attempted a few inside shots, but Bain grabbed the rebound with less than ten seconds left earning the Tigers a much-needed win.
Bain was the leading scorer with 14 points, all as field-goals, while Senior James Witt shot for ten total points. Witt also shot a three-pointer in the last minutes of the game, as one of Barbourville’s “saving graces”.
Barbourville will be at Cumberland Gap, Tn. on Tuesday, February 7, then headed for another face-off with Whitley County on their court on Thursday, February 9. Both games begin at 7:30 p.m.