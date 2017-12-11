Barbourville native to be inducted in teacher hall of fame

Members of the 10th class of the Governor Louie B. Nunn Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame have been selected and one Barbourville native has made the cut.
Gloria K. Compton spent thirty years (1962-1992) teaching health and physical education at Bryan Station Senior High School (BSSH) in Lexington. During her tenure, she served as department chair for seventeen years and athletic director. She is being honored for her contribution to the teaching profession, including noteworthy contributions made to the lives of children across the Commonwealth.
The content you are trying to view is available only to subscribers. Please log-in or go to Register to subscribe today!
Thank you.