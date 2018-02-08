Barbourville man facing assault charges

A Barbourville man is behind bars again after allegedly leaving the scene of an accident, fleeing the state and failing to appear in court.
On February 5, Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith and SGT Carl Bolton traveled to Fulton, Mississippi to pick up Antonio Lopez, 38, of Barbourville. They returned on February 6 and lodged Perez in the Knox County Detention Center.
Perez is allegedly responsible for causing an accident in January that ended with one woman in the hospital with serious injuries.
On January 20 at approximately 1:40 a.m., Knox County Deputy Andrew Lawson responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision on KY 11 near Green Briar Hollow Road in Girdler. Police report a 2010 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Antonio Lopez, 38, of Barbourville, was traveling south on KY 11 when it crossed the centerline into the north bound lane of KY 11, striking a 2001 Jeep Cherokee driven by Tiffany Marcum Cummins of Manchester head-on.
Cummins’ vehicle was knocked off the roadway and over an embankment. Cummins was seriously injured during the accident and had to be cut out of her vehicle. She was airlifted to UK Medical Center in critical condition. Her husband, Chad Cummins, was also injured.
Witnesses stated Lopez left the scene of the accident. Lopez was later located, uninjured, walking north on KY 11 and brought back to the scene.
Lopez was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident and no operator’s license. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center and then released on bond on January 20.
After failing to appear for arraignment on January 23, a Knox County arrest warrant for first-degree assault and the traffic charges was issued.
Police were able to determine that Lopez left the state of Kentucky to avoid prosecution and had traveled to Fulton, Tn. He was located and arrested on February 1 on the Knox County Warrant and brought back to Knox County five days later.