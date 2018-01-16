Barbourville, Lynn Camp to meet in All A semifinals

MIDDLESBORO – The Lynn Camp Wildcats and Barbourville Tigers picked up wins in opening-round action of the All A Classic on Monday to set up a rematch between the two Knox County rivals in the semifinals with a spot in the championship awaiting the winner.
The second-round match-up will be played on Tuesday as the paper goes to press, with the championship game scheduled for Thursday.
Lynn Camp advanced to the semifinals with a 62-51 win over Pineville on Monday, with Barbourville earning it’s way in an 82-59 victory over Red Bird.
Lynn Camp struggled to separate itself from Pineville early and trailed 12-11 after one quarter before a barrage of 3-pointers – eight in all – propelled the Wildcats ahead in the second quarter. Lynn Camp hit the eight shots from long range in a span of 5:41.
Leading 35-22 at the half, Lynn Camp managed just 11 points in the third period but still held a comfortable 46-35 advantage heading into the final period of play.
Lynn Camp led by as many as 16 in the fourth quarter before a 13-3 run by Pineville got the Mountain Lions back in the game, 57-51, with just over a minute to play.
But Tanner Boggs was unfazed and immediately scored on a traditional three-point play, followed by a pair of free throws just seconds later, to help the Wildcats put the finishing touches on the win.
Boggs led the way for Lynn Camp with 28 points, including 14 in the fourth quarter.
Max Burd was next for the winners with 11 points, followed Jacob Bundy, Jacob Belew, and Scott Overbay with six each, Josh Overbay three, and Matt Disney two.
Barbourville jumped on Red Bird early and often in its win in game two of the day.
Barbourville got back-to-back baskets from Jacob Helton to start the game and was on top 7-0 before Red Bird finally got on the board near the midway point of the first quarter.
Barbourville had double-upped its opponent just moments later and then went on top by double digits on a 3-pointer from Trenton Schall in the closing seconds of the period,
The Tigers flirted with a 20-point advantage on multiple occasions in the second period before a late rally got Red Bird within nine, 41-32, at the half.
Barbourville scored 22 points in the third quarter and 19 in the fourth while also stepping up its game defensively to pull away from the Cardinals in the second half.
Christian Bunch led the way for Barbourville with a game-high 21 points. He scored 14 of those in the second half, including 10 in the fourth quarter alone.
Trenton Schall was next for the victors with 17. He was strong out of the gates with nine points in the first quarter and six in the second.
Connor Bain was next for Barbourville with 14 points, followed by Jacob Helton with 11. Both had seven apiece in the second half to help the Tigers pull away.
Shawn Vaughn was very strong in his role for Barbourville with nine points, followed by Creg Gray with six points and Rex Miller and Dakota Tye with two each.
Barbourville hit a total of six 3-pointers in the game and connected on 16-of-21 shots from the free throw line.