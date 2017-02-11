SUBSCRIBE   |   LOG-IN

Barbourville, KCPS students excel in Governor’s Cup

February 11, 2017
Tasha Stewart
Students from Barbourville Elementary and Knox County Public Schools gathered today for the District Governor’s Cup competition.

The results are as follows:

Overall:

1st place – Barbourville Elementary

Photos by Tasha Stewart

2nd place – Girdler Elementary

Quick Recall:

1st place – Barbourville Elementary

2nd place – Girdler Elementary

Future Problem Solving:

1st place – Barbourville Elementary

2nd place – Girdler Elementary

Mathematics:

1st place – Savannah Hoffman, Barbourville Elementary

2nd place – Christopher Rose, G.R. Hampton Elementary

3rd place – Tiana Nakonechny, Girdler Elementary

4th place – Gavin Chadwell, Girdler Elementary

5th place – Kymmy Eversole, G.R. Hampton Elementary

From left to right, first place through fifth place.

Science:

1st place – Kymmy Eversole, G.R. Hampton Elementary

2nd place – Dawson Miracle, Barbourville Elementary

3rd place – Dalton Alsip, Girdler Elementary

4th place – Christopher Rose, G.R. Hampton Elementary

5th place – Baleigh Bargo, Lynn Camp Elementary

From left to right, first place through fifth place.

Social Studies:

1st place – Dalton Alsip, Girdler Elementary

2nd place – Matthew Brown, G.R. Hampton Elementary

3rd place – Anna Jo Carey, G.R. Hampton Elementary

4th place – Sarah Smith, Barbourville Elementary

5th place – Regan Messer, Barbourville Elementary

From left to right, first place through fifth place.

Language Arts:

1st place – Samuel Moore, Barbourville Elementary

2nd place – Ayla Urton, Barbourville Elementary

3rd place – Kalieana Allen, Girdler Elementary

4th place – Chloe Smith, G.R. Hampton Elementary

5th place – Jacey Boles, Barbourville Elementary

From left to right, first place through fifth place.

Arts and Humanities:

1st place – Samuel Moore, Barbourville Elementary

2nd place – Colby Garrison, Girdler Elementary

3rd place – Audra Partin, Barbourville Elementary

4th place – Tyler Ramey, Lynn Camp Elementary

5th place – Reece Corey, Barbourville Elementary

From left to right, first place through fifth place.

Composition:

1st place – Emilee Bingham, Barbourville Elementary

2nd place – Raegan Miles, G.R. Hampton Elementary

3rd place – Savannah Dickerson, Barbourville Elementary

4th place – Savannah Hoffman, Barbourville Elementary

5th place – Anna Jo Carey, G.R. Hampton Elementary

From left to right, first place through fifth place.

Sportsmanship Award:

G.R. Hampton Elementary

For the complete story about this competition, including quotes from coaches, see next week’s edition of The Mountain Advocate.

 

