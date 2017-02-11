Barbourville, KCPS students excel in Governor’s Cup

Students from Barbourville Elementary and Knox County Public Schools gathered today for the District Governor’s Cup competition.
The results are as follows:
Overall:
1st place – Barbourville Elementary
2nd place – Girdler Elementary
Quick Recall:
1st place – Barbourville Elementary
2nd place – Girdler Elementary
Future Problem Solving:
1st place – Barbourville Elementary
2nd place – Girdler Elementary
Mathematics:
1st place – Savannah Hoffman, Barbourville Elementary
2nd place – Christopher Rose, G.R. Hampton Elementary
3rd place – Tiana Nakonechny, Girdler Elementary
4th place – Gavin Chadwell, Girdler Elementary
5th place – Kymmy Eversole, G.R. Hampton Elementary
Science:
1st place – Kymmy Eversole, G.R. Hampton Elementary
2nd place – Dawson Miracle, Barbourville Elementary
3rd place – Dalton Alsip, Girdler Elementary
4th place – Christopher Rose, G.R. Hampton Elementary
5th place – Baleigh Bargo, Lynn Camp Elementary
Social Studies:
1st place – Dalton Alsip, Girdler Elementary
2nd place – Matthew Brown, G.R. Hampton Elementary
3rd place – Anna Jo Carey, G.R. Hampton Elementary
4th place – Sarah Smith, Barbourville Elementary
5th place – Regan Messer, Barbourville Elementary
Language Arts:
1st place – Samuel Moore, Barbourville Elementary
2nd place – Ayla Urton, Barbourville Elementary
3rd place – Kalieana Allen, Girdler Elementary
4th place – Chloe Smith, G.R. Hampton Elementary
5th place – Jacey Boles, Barbourville Elementary
Arts and Humanities:
1st place – Samuel Moore, Barbourville Elementary
2nd place – Colby Garrison, Girdler Elementary
3rd place – Audra Partin, Barbourville Elementary
4th place – Tyler Ramey, Lynn Camp Elementary
5th place – Reece Corey, Barbourville Elementary
Composition:
1st place – Emilee Bingham, Barbourville Elementary
2nd place – Raegan Miles, G.R. Hampton Elementary
3rd place – Savannah Dickerson, Barbourville Elementary
4th place – Savannah Hoffman, Barbourville Elementary
5th place – Anna Jo Carey, G.R. Hampton Elementary
Sportsmanship Award:
G.R. Hampton Elementary
