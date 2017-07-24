Barbourville hosts Tiger Tip-Off

Tiger Tip-Off has started at Barbourville Independent Schools. At the event, K-12 students are registering, getting their class schedules and meeting their new teachers for the upcoming school year, which begins August 3.
Community partners, including KCEOC and Union College, are also set up at BIS to greet students and their parents and hand out small prizes and treats.
Tiger Tip-Off will continue until 8 p.m. on July 24. For more pictures and the complete story, see this week’s edition of The Mountain Advocate.