Staff Writer
Submitted
Barbourville Health and Rehabilitation was recognized at the Kentucky Association of Health Care Facilities’ Annual Quality Awards Banquet recently at the Galt House in Louisville.
Barbourville itself was named a Best of Kentucky – Nursing and Rehabilitation recipient and Helen Smith was a Top 10 Supportive Care honoree.
“It is an honor to recognize outstanding caregivers for providing quality care every day to their residents. These honorees are just some of the many facilities and caregivers in our state that stand as an example of delivering quality care,” said KAHCF Board Chair Terry Skaggs. “These awards are a testament to their dedication to their residents.”
The Best of Kentucky – Nursing and Rehabilitation honorees were selected based on CMS star ratings of four or higher to apply, and then satisfaction surveys of residents/families and staff.
“It is wonderful to see our staff recognized for their dedication and commitment to quality care to their residents,” said Administrator Janna Shelley. “It is exciting to see them and Helen honored for their hard work.”
Barbourville facility named ‘Best of Kentucky’
Staff Writer