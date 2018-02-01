SUBSCRIBE   |   LOG-IN

Ballot positions drawn

February 1, 2018
Tasha Stewart
Knox County election officials held ballot position drawings Thursday, February 1 for the May 22, 2018 Primary Election.


In categories where a candidate is unopposed in the primary, only one name will be listed.

County Clerk (R):

Jared Franklin – 1

Mike Corey – 2

 

Sheriff (R):

Mike Smith – 1

Derek R. Eubanks – 2

 

County Attorney (R):

Gilbert E. Holland – 1

 

Judge Executive (R):

Mike Eversole – 1

Mike Mitchell – 2

Charles Sprinkles – 3

Jeffery Todd Phipps – 4

 

Property Valuation Admin (R):

Bob Blevins – 1

 

Jailer (R):

Keith “Buster” Liford – 1

Bob Corey – 2

Jerry Baker – 3

Mary S. Hammons – 4

 

Coroner (R):

Sonny Hayes – 1

Mike Blevins – 2

 

Circuit Court Clerk (R):

Greg Helton – 1

 

County Surveyor (R):

Richard M. Frederick – 1

 

Magistrate District 1 (R):

Sam Hamlin – 1

Gentry Gibson – 2

Roger Mills – 3

Chris Wagers – 4

Richard “Birddog” Jones – 5

Billy Parks – 6

Allen Medlin – 7

Jerry Smith – 8

 

Magistrate District 2 (R):

Billy Howard – 1

Stacey Roark – 2

Steve Smith – 3

Curt Lawson – 4

John Patterson – 5

Josh Trosper – 6

Larry Mills – 7

Brian Kilgore – 8

 

Magistrate District 3 (R):

Denny Leddington – 1

Jerry “Rabbit” Cox – 2

Danny Jordan – 3

Jimmy Walters – 4

 

Magistrate District 4 (R):

David Gray – 1

Jason Smith – 2

Larry Bargo – 3

Mike Warfield – 4

 

Magistrate District 5 (R):

Darryl Baker – 1

Jesse Jones – 2

Herb Wells – 3

David Valentine – 4

 

Constable District 1 (R):

Elbert Centers – 1

 

Constable District 2 (R):

Reed Murphy – 1

Willie B. Mills – 2

Glennis Mills – 3

 

Constable District 3 (R):

Larry Young – 1

 

Constable District 4 (R):

James Miller – 1

Willie Smith – 2

 

Constable District 5 (R):

Shawn Rogers – 1

Brandon Bolton – 2

 

Sheriff (D):

Dennis K. Rogers – 1

 

Judge Executive (D):

Bob Frederick – 1

Michael L. Warren – 2

 

Property Valuation Admin (D):

Bill Oxendine – 1

 

Magistrate District 1 (D):

Kenny Hurst – 1

 

Magistrate District 2 (D):

Nick Lawson – 1

 

Magistrate District 3 (D):

William “Tigger” Logan – 1

Tony Golden – 2

George Hamilton – 3

 

Magistrate District 4 (D):

Doyle Gibson – 1

John Ferguson – 2

 

Constable District 1 (D):

Larry Eagle – 1

 

Constable District 3 (D):

Mike Bingham – 1

 

Constable District 4 (D):

Cecil Davenport – 1

