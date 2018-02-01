Ballot positions drawn

Knox County election officials held ballot position drawings Thursday, February 1 for the May 22, 2018 Primary Election.
In categories where a candidate is unopposed in the primary, only one name will be listed.
County Clerk (R):
Jared Franklin – 1
Mike Corey – 2
Sheriff (R):
Mike Smith – 1
Derek R. Eubanks – 2
County Attorney (R):
Gilbert E. Holland – 1
Judge Executive (R):
Mike Eversole – 1
Mike Mitchell – 2
Charles Sprinkles – 3
Jeffery Todd Phipps – 4
Property Valuation Admin (R):
Bob Blevins – 1
Jailer (R):
Keith “Buster” Liford – 1
Bob Corey – 2
Jerry Baker – 3
Mary S. Hammons – 4
Coroner (R):
Sonny Hayes – 1
Mike Blevins – 2
Circuit Court Clerk (R):
Greg Helton – 1
County Surveyor (R):
Richard M. Frederick – 1
Magistrate District 1 (R):
Sam Hamlin – 1
Gentry Gibson – 2
Roger Mills – 3
Chris Wagers – 4
Richard “Birddog” Jones – 5
Billy Parks – 6
Allen Medlin – 7
Jerry Smith – 8
Magistrate District 2 (R):
Billy Howard – 1
Stacey Roark – 2
Steve Smith – 3
Curt Lawson – 4
John Patterson – 5
Josh Trosper – 6
Larry Mills – 7
Brian Kilgore – 8
Magistrate District 3 (R):
Denny Leddington – 1
Jerry “Rabbit” Cox – 2
Danny Jordan – 3
Jimmy Walters – 4
Magistrate District 4 (R):
David Gray – 1
Jason Smith – 2
Larry Bargo – 3
Mike Warfield – 4
Magistrate District 5 (R):
Darryl Baker – 1
Jesse Jones – 2
Herb Wells – 3
David Valentine – 4
Constable District 1 (R):
Elbert Centers – 1
Constable District 2 (R):
Reed Murphy – 1
Willie B. Mills – 2
Glennis Mills – 3
Constable District 3 (R):
Larry Young – 1
Constable District 4 (R):
James Miller – 1
Willie Smith – 2
Constable District 5 (R):
Shawn Rogers – 1
Brandon Bolton – 2
Sheriff (D):
Dennis K. Rogers – 1
Judge Executive (D):
Bob Frederick – 1
Michael L. Warren – 2
Property Valuation Admin (D):
Bill Oxendine – 1
Magistrate District 1 (D):
Kenny Hurst – 1
Magistrate District 2 (D):
Nick Lawson – 1
Magistrate District 3 (D):
William “Tigger” Logan – 1
Tony Golden – 2
George Hamilton – 3
Magistrate District 4 (D):
Doyle Gibson – 1
John Ferguson – 2
Constable District 1 (D):
Larry Eagle – 1
Constable District 3 (D):
Mike Bingham – 1
Constable District 4 (D):
Cecil Davenport – 1