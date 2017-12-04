Baker sentenced to 19 years for Mills murder

A man found guilty in the 2014 murder of Donald Mills learned his fate in Knox Circuit Court today.
Circuit Judge David Williams handed down the sentence for Patrick Baker, keeping with the jury’s recommended sentence of 19 years, to be served consecutively.The jury’s recommended sentence for each charge were five years for reckless homicide, 12 years for first degree robbery, one year for impersonating a police officer and one year for tampering with physical evidence.
According to his attorney, Billy Taylor, Baker will be eligible for parole in 12 years.
As we learn of more details in this sentencing, we will make them available immediately.