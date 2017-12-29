Audit in for City School

The results are in and Barbourville Independent Schools passed their June 30, 2017 audit with flying colors.
Lead field work auditor Matt Shackleford announced at the December 21 board meeting, “We were able to give Barbourville Independent an unqualified opinion on their audit report and financial statements. This is a clean opinion, the best opinion you can have. There was nothing that forbade us from giving that opinion. Overall, the district was in fine shape with the presentation of the financials.”
Shackleford noted the school district displayed several indicators of good financial health, including an increase in the general fund balance. The school district also had no overall findings.
