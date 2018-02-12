SUBSCRIBE   |   LOG-IN

February 12, 2018
Tasha Stewart
Arrest made in stolen ATV case

A Knox County man was arrested on Monday after police connected him to an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) theft.


On February 2, Deputy Claude Hudson was contacted by the victim of an ATV theft who stated the ATV had been sold to a metal scrap yard in the Gray area. After conducting an investigation and interviewing a witness, the suspect in connection to the theft was identified as Jonathan Bargo, 19, of Cannon.

