Arrest made in stolen ATV case

Two Knox County men were placed under arrest this week after being charged with public intoxication.
On February 4 at approximately 11 p.m., Knox deputies received several calls from Girdler residents regarding an intoxicated man, identified as Shawn Smith, 42, of Bimble, walking around the neighborhood. The man was reportedly going from house-to-house and causing alarm.
While in route, Deputy Ashurst received another call that Smith was going through items outside at a residence on Primrose Drive. When Deputy Ashurst arrived, the homeowner advised Smith had left. Deputy Ashurst searched the area on foot and located Smith, who was not wearing any pants, hiding on a porch of an abandoned house.
