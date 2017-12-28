Arrest made in pizza driver robbery

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a man for the Snappy Tomato Pizza robbery that occurred on Christmas Eve.
On December 28 at approximately 1 p.m., Joshua Alan Wombles, 21, of Corbin, was arrested by Deputy Sam Mullins and charged with first-degree robbery and failure to appear.
Wombles allegedly robbed Lonnie Mills, a pizza delivery driver at Snappy Tomato Pizza in Corbin, at knife point, taking approximately $30 in cash.
Wombles is lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.