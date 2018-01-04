By TASHA STEWART
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a man for the Snappy Tomato Pizza robbery that occurred on Christmas Eve.
On December 28 at approximately 1 p.m., Joshua Alan Wombles, 21, of Flat Lick, was arrested by Deputy Sam Mullins and charged with first-degree robbery.
Wombles called Sheriff Mike Smith on December 28 with information that would solve the December 24 robbery where a man pulled a knife on a delivery driver and took approximately $30 in cash. When Sheriff Smith arrived at Wombles’ Van Berber Apartment, across from Elane Court where the robbery took place, he “confessed that he was the person who robbed the pizza delivery guy. He also showed Sheriff Smith the location of [the] knife,” according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Smith was able to recover the knife. Wombles was placed under arrest and lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
Arrest made in pizza driver robbery
