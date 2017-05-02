Arrest made in Middleton case

Kentucky State Police have made an arrest in the case of Douglas “Bub” Middleton, who was reported missing on February 15 and found alive 17 days later.
On Tuesday, May 2 at 10:05 a.m., KSP Detective Jake Wilson arrested and charged James Davis, 21 of Artemus, with kidnapping.
Det. Wilson was able to determine through his investigation that Davis was responsible for kidnapping Middleton from his residence and forcing him onto an ATV. Davis claims that he was the lookout man during the kidnapping. The victim (Middleton) stated to Det. Wilson that Davis was the one who placed him onto the ATV and kept him in a building in the woods for 17 days. Middleton described a second person but didn’t have a name. At this time the second person has not been able to be located.
Mr. Davis is lodged in the Knox County Detention Center. Det. Wilson is continuing the investigation.
Middleton was located in a wooded area near Noeville Hollow Road. As a result of injuries and severe frost bite, Middleton had both legs amputated at the University of Tennessee Medical Center.
