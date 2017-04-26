Arrest made for alleged attempted murder of officer

One man is behind bars after allegedly attempting to murder a Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy.
While on patrol, Deputy Claude Hudson observed Dustin Mills, 19, of Girdler, and Colonel ‘Joe’ Golden, 40, of Barbourville, sitting in a vehicle that was stopped in a parking lot. Deputy Hudson knew both men had bench warrants issued for their arrest. After approaching the vehicle and attempting to arrest both the driver, Mills, and passenger, Golden, on the bench warrants, Mills attempted to flee in the vehicle while Deputy Hudson was between the passenger door and vehicle. This placed Deputy Hudson and Golden, who was in the process of exiting the vehicle at the time, in immediate, physical danger.
Deputy Hudson was able to jump inside of the vehicle, restrain Mills and stop the vehicle. No injuries occurred to Deputy Hudson, Mills or Golden.
Mills and Golden were lodged in the Knox County Detention Center. Mills is charged with attempted murder – police officer, resisting arrest, third-degree assault – police officer, menacing and two counts of failure to appear. Golden is charged with drug paraphernalia – deliver/manufacture and public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol).
Deputy Hudson was assisted by the Barbourville Police Department.