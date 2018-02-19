Animal shelter to become ‘no-kill shelter’

The Knox/Whitley Animal Shelter is changing its name to the Knox-Whitley Humane Association and has set a goal of becoming a, “no-kill shelter.”
Mary Anne Smyth, chair of the Association Board of Directors, said the association has begun working with Best Friends Animal Society in Utah in an effort to reach “no-kill” status.
They have been helping us tremendously,” Smyth said of the society explaining it has purchased beds, donated for the surgery room at the shelter and provided grants that has enabled the shelter to lower the cost of an adoption to $25.
“They make up the difference,” Smyth said of the society.
“They have been a tremendous resource for us,” she said.
