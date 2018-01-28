Altercation ends in arrest

A Barbourville man was arrested after an altercation with police.
On January 21 at approximately 9:15 p.m., Knox County Deputies Mikey Ashurst and Andrew Lawson were dispatched to a residence on KY 229 near the Laurel County line regarding an assault complaint. When the deputies arrived, a man, identified as Brandon Jones, 24, of Barbourville, ran out the back door and into the woods, refusing to obey commands to stop.
After a lengthy search in the wooded area, Deputy Ashurst located Jones lying on the ground wearing a full-length camouflage trench coat and armed with a 22-caliber rifle. Deputy Ashurst wrestled the rifle away from Jones and threw it out of the way. Jones continued to fight Deputy Ashurst even after being tased. Deputy Lawson arrived at their location and utilized his pepper spray to end the altercation.
