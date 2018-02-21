‘All hands on deck’: Schools examine security in light of threats

Following a weekend of threats against Knox County Public Schools, Barbourville Police Department Chief Winston Tye has one thing to say: “Every threat will be taken seriously. It’s all hands on deck. If we have to call in every guy we have, we’re going to take every threat, no matter how small, seriously.”
Chief Tye’s department assisted Kentucky State Police in the arrest of three students just hours after being notified of threats circulating on social media on Sunday, Feb. 18.
According to KSP Public Affairs Officer Shane Jacobs, a 13-year-old Knox County Middle School female student and a 16-year-old Knox County Learning Academy female student were arrested and charged with second-degree terroristic threatening after allegedly coming up with the idea to send out a social media threat in hopes of school being cancelled.
