Academic League Banquet

The Knox County Academic League held an awards ceremony tonight, December 8, at the Knox County Middle School to recognize the hard work of academic team students, coaches and parents this school year. Below are the winners and photos from the banquet.
League Placement
Rookies:
1st place – Dewitt Elementary
2nd place – Central Elementary
3rd place – Barbourville Elementary
Junior Varsity:
1st place – Jesse D. Lay Elementary
2nd place – Barbourville Elementary
3rd place – Dewitt Elementary (tie)
3rd place – Lynn Camp Elementary (tie)
Varsity:
1st place – Barbourville Elementary
2nd place – Dewitt Elementary (tie)
2nd place – Flat Lick Elementary (tie)
3rd place – Central Elementary
Individual Team MVPs
Rookies, Junior Varsity, Varsity:
Barbourville – Donavon Smith, Reece Corey, Samuel Moore
Central – Parker Teague, Hanna Patterson, Camron Willams
Dewitt – Kashawn Robinson, Ethan Brown, Ethan Saylor
Flat Lick – Kai Senters, Kade Elam, Aaron Powers
Girdler – Dylan Alsip, Ashton Moser, Bradley Mills
GR Hampton – Nick Perkins, Alijah Lomio, Ryan Smith
Lay – Grayson Burton, RJ Osborne, Riley Broughton
Lynn Camp – Rebekah Daniels, Austin Partin, Tyler Ramey
Overall League MVPs
Rookies:
1st place – Kashawn Robinson (Dewitt)
2nd place – Kai Senters (Flat Lick)
3rd place – Parker Teague (Central)
4th place – Rebekah Daniels (Lynn Camp)
Junior Varsity:
1st place – RJ Osborne (Lay)
2nd place – Austin Partin (Lynn Camp)
3rd place – Hanna Patterson (Central)
3rd place – Ethan Brown (Dewitt)
Varsity:
1st place – Samuel Moore (Barbourville)
2nd place – Ethan Saylor (Dewitt)
3rd place – Aaron Powers (Flat Lick)
3rd place – Riley Broughton (Lay)