December 8, 2017
Tasha Stewart
Academic League Banquet

The Knox County Academic League held an awards ceremony tonight, December 8, at the Knox County Middle School to recognize the hard work of academic team students, coaches and parents this school year. Below are the winners and photos from the banquet.


League Placement

Rookies:

1st place – Dewitt Elementary

2nd place – Central Elementary

3rd place – Barbourville Elementary

Junior Varsity:

1st place – Jesse D. Lay Elementary

2nd place – Barbourville Elementary

3rd place – Dewitt Elementary (tie)

3rd place – Lynn Camp Elementary (tie)

Varsity:

1st place – Barbourville Elementary

2nd place – Dewitt Elementary (tie)

2nd place – Flat Lick Elementary (tie)

3rd place – Central Elementary

 

Individual Team MVPs

Rookies, Junior Varsity, Varsity:

Barbourville – Donavon Smith, Reece Corey, Samuel Moore

Central – Parker Teague, Hanna Patterson, Camron Willams

Dewitt – Kashawn Robinson, Ethan Brown, Ethan Saylor

Flat Lick – Kai Senters, Kade Elam, Aaron Powers

Girdler – Dylan Alsip, Ashton Moser, Bradley Mills

GR Hampton – Nick Perkins, Alijah Lomio, Ryan Smith

Lay – Grayson Burton, RJ Osborne, Riley Broughton

Lynn Camp – Rebekah Daniels, Austin Partin, Tyler Ramey

 

Overall League MVPs

Rookies:

1st place – Kashawn Robinson (Dewitt)

2nd place – Kai Senters (Flat Lick)

3rd place – Parker Teague (Central)

4th place – Rebekah Daniels (Lynn Camp)

Junior Varsity:

1st place – RJ Osborne (Lay)

2nd place – Austin Partin (Lynn Camp)

3rd place – Hanna Patterson (Central)

3rd place – Ethan Brown (Dewitt)

Varsity:

1st place – Samuel Moore (Barbourville)

2nd place – Ethan Saylor (Dewitt)

3rd place – Aaron Powers (Flat Lick)

3rd place – Riley Broughton (Lay)

