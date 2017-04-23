A portion of KY 223 to close beginning April 24

A portion of KY 223 at milepoint 15.28 (Stinking Creek Bridge) in Knox County will be closed beginning Monday, April 24 and is expected to conclude on Tuesday, August 1.
The road closure is necessary to allow Irvine Contracting, LLC to perform a bridge replacement.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect long delays and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.
The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their own reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.