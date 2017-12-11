‘A Magical Christmas’ in Barbourville

City workers along with Barbourville Utilities put up the 2017 Christmas tree on Court Square on November 21. This year, the tree was donated by Barry and Sandra Penn in Gray, Ky. Workers then spent November 27 decorating the tree and the Court House to prepare for the official tree lighting ceremony held on December 1. Dozens of community members gathered for the lighting ceremony, singing Christmas songs led by Kim Smith, listening to Makayla Rhodes read the Christmas Story and formally introducing the tree, which was lit by the Penn family.
A ‘Magical’ Bazaar
Vendors set up in the First Baptist Family Life Center December 1 and 2 for the Christmas Bazaar with holiday gifts, decorating ideas and handmade crafts.
Ding Dong Cake takes ‘Top Baker’ prize
Above left, Kristy Dean Cole, baking contest coordinator, presented first place winners with ribbons on December 1. From left to right: Judy Baker, first place cakes, Amy Davis Mills, first place fudge, Claudetta Warnock, first place pies, Kristy Dean Cole, Cooper Collins, first place candy, and Lily Jones, first place cookies. Above center, overall winner Jennifer Wagers Middleton received a Top Baker apron from Kristy Dean Cole. Middleton won with her ding dong cake pictured at right.
‘I Believe in Santa Claus’ Parade draws a crowd
Churches, businesses and other organizations got into the Christmas spirit and represented with bright, colorful and joy-filled floats during Saturday’s annual “I Believe in Santa Claus” parade. A complete gallery of photos as well as video of the entire parade can be found at mountainadvocate.com and on The Mountain Advocate’s Facebook page.