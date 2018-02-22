A little cereal and cake?

Ask anyone what was their favorite breakfast food was as a child and they will quickly tell ya, it was cereal. There are so many kinds, and I loved most of them. Adulthood tells use we need more complex foods, gone are the days of grabbing a bowl to go. For some, like my husband, they are not willing to it give up.
I enjoy all aspects of social media and finding recipes on it are a bonus. Recently, some friends began to share a cake recipe that’s main ingredient is cereal. My husband was intrigued being it was one of his favorite cereals, Fruity Pebbles. I thought why not, seemed like worth a try.
I grew up watching The Flinstones and have enjoyed the Pebbles inspired cereal. I was curious to if this cake actually tasted good or was just a mess-I was wrong. This cake delivers. This cake is great alone as snack or jazz it up as a tasty dessert with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. I made a few changes to the original recipe just to make it easier. If you have a favorite spring treat you would like to share, email kdcole1120@gmail.com.
Fruity Pebbles Cake
Ingredients:
- 1 moist yellow cake mix
- (prepared as directed on the box)
- 1/2 c. fruity pebbles cereal
- Reserve 1 c. of cereal for topping
- 1 can white whipped frosting
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Grease two 8 x8 round cake pans.
- In large mixing bowl, prepare cake as directed on box with oil, water, and eggs. Fold in cereal, stir until combined. Divide between two pans.
- Bake around 20-25 minutes, or until wooden toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Remove from oven, cool completely.
- Spread a thin layer of whipped frosting over middle of cake. Sprinkle thin layer of cereal. Gently press second layer on top. Frost top of cake and spread along sides of both layers. Gently sprinkle a layer of cereal on top of cake and pat along sides til coated.