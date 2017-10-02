SUBSCRIBE   |   LOG-IN

70th Annual Daniel Boone Festival full schedule

October 2, 2017
Tasha Stewart
The 70th Annual


Daniel Boone Festival

BOONE’S HERITAGE LIVES ON

October 1st—7th   2017

Monday, October 2nd

Art, Photography, & Quilt Registration

One Way 300 Ct. Sq $5.00  Entry Fee                                                                                           4:00  – 7:00 pm

Presentation and Coronation of the 2017 Royalty 

Knox Co. Middle School Gym                                                                                                                      7:00 pm

North Main St., Admission: $3.00

Sponsored by and Proceeds go to: GFWC/KY/Jr Woman’s Study Club

Ky. Chautauqua presents Jemima Boone      

Rector Little Theater, Union College                                                                                                          6:00 pm

Funded by Kentucky Humanities Council,
East Barbourville Baptist Church – S.A.L.T group & Barbourville Tourism

Tuesday, October 3rd

Carnival Begins                                                                                                                                          4:00 pm

Art, Photography& Quilt Registration

One Way 300 Ct. Sq. Entry Fee $5.00                                                                                            4:00 – 7:00 pm

Wednesday, October 4th

Window Judging                                                                                                                                        2:00 pm

Wagon Train Arrives     Lay School                                                                                                          3:30 pm

Carnival Begins                                                                                                                                          4:00 pm

Pioneer Village Setup   Food Booths Begins                                                                                           6:00 pm

Art, Photography, & Quilt                                 Closed for Judging

Bingo Barbourville Fire Dept.                                                                                                        5:00-10:30 pm

Sponsored by and Proceeds go to BHS Jr Class

INFORMATION BOOTH

FRONT OF COURTHOUSE

Open   Wednesday – Saturday

Thursday, October 5th

Primitive Camp    North Main St.                                                                                                    9:00 am – Late

Rocky Woodland Forge

Demonstrations                                                                                                           11:00 am  3:00 pm  6:00 pm

Craft Village                                                                                                                              9:00 am – 9:00 pm

First Baptist Church Parking Lot          North Main Street

Pioneer Village   Food Booths                                                                                               10:00 am – 11:00 pm

Window Awards                                                                                                                                          1:00 pm

Art, Photography, & Quilt Show

One Way 300 Ct. Sq.                                                                                                                       4:00 – 8:00 pm

Wagon Train            Lay School                                                                                                         10 am – 8 pm

Window Display Awards Presented                                                                                                       3:00 pm

Carnival Begins                                                                                                                                          2:00 pm

Indian Entertainment 

Front Stage                                                                                                                               4:00 pm – 4:45 pm

Bingo      Barbourville Fire Dept.                                                                                                            5:00-10:30

Sponsored by and Proceeds go to BHS Jr Class

Front Stage    FREE

Cherokee Entertainment                                                                                                                                  6:00

Audience of One                                                                                                                                               7:00

Elijah Buler                                                                                                                                                        8:00

The Tarshack Revial                                                                                                                                         9:30

Talent Show Registration, Limited Registration Slots

Concert Stage                                                                                                                                              5:00 pm

Family Night Big Wheel Race

Knox st.                                                                                                                                                 5:30 pm

Best Beard / Dressed Contest  Concert Stage                                                                                       6:00 pm

Talent Show         Concert Stage                                                                                                               7:00 pm

Friday, October 6th

Apple Butter Demonstration                                                                                                   9:00 am – 3:00 pm

Primitive Camp        North Main St.

Craft Village                                                                                                                              9:00 am – 9:00 pm

First Baptist Church Parking Lot      North Main Street

Primitive Camp     North Main St.                                                                                                   9:00 am -Late

Rocky Woodland Forge

Demonstrations                                                                                                          11:00 am  3:00 pm  6:00 pm

Art, Photography, & Quilt

One Way 300 Ct. Sq                                                                                                                 10:00 am – 8:00 pm

Baby Feeding and Changing  Station

Thurs-Sat 12-8 p.m.      North Main St.

Sponsored by First Baptist Church

Wagon Train   Lay School                                                                                                     10:00 am – 10:00 pm

Pioneer Village (Food Booths)                                                                                                10:00 am -11:00pm

Carnival Begins                                                                                                                      12:00 pm – 11:00 pm

Bingo    Barbourville Fire Dept.                                                                                                  5:00pm-10:30 pm

Sponsored by and Proceeds go to BHS Jr Class

Front Stage  FREE 

Cherokee Entertainment                                                                                                                             2:00 pm

Tawney Nelson                                                                                                                                            5:30 pm

The Moron Brothers                                                                                                                                    6:30 pm

Cherokee Entertainment                                                                                                                              8:15 pm

The Moron Brothers                                                                                                                                     9:00 pm

Nick Liford                                                                                                                                                  10:00 pm

Daniel Boone Festival Feast                                                                                                                              5:30P.M.

Food, Signing of the Cane Treaty, Cherokee Entertainment, Friendship Dance and More

National Guard Armory Manchester St., Tickets: $6.00 at the door

Concert Stage

Daniel Boone Festival Concert

Tim Elliott                                                                                                                                           8:00 – 9:15 pm

Shenandoah                                                                                                                                     9:30 – 11:00 pm

Free

Saturday, October 7th

Pancake Breakfast                                                                                                                  6:30 am – 10:30 am

Jesse D. Lay Cafeteria,  Tickets available at door

Sponsored by and Proceeds go to The Barbourville Fire Dept.

Daniel Boone Festival 2 Mile Fun Run/Walk

Registration    8:15 am                                                                                                                  Race at  9:00 am

Union College Student Ctr. Parking lot

Proceeds go to Cross Country Team

Sponsored by: The Runners Shop Entry Fee Required

Antique Car Show 20 years old or older                                                                                                        9:00 am

Barbourville Recreational Park          Entry Fee Required

Sponsored by: Tim & Betty Jackson

Craft Village                                                                                                                            9:00 am  –  7:00 pm

First Baptist Church Parking Lot        North Main Street

Primitive Camp    North Main St.                                                                                                    9:00 am – Late

Rocky Woodland Forge

Demonstrations                                                                                                           11:00 am  3:00 pm  6:00 pm

Long Rifle Shoot                                                                                                                                       10:00 am

Best Dressed Man, Woman, Boy, and Girl Contest

Lay Field       free admission              Shooter Fee $10.00

Art, Photography & Quilt

One Way 300 Ct. Sq                                                                                                                10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Pioneer Village (food booths)                                                                                              10:00 am – 10:00 pm

Carnival Rides                                                                                                                         10:00 am – 11:00pm

Front Stage

The Morning Show                                                                                                                                     10:30 am

Pine Mountain Dancers                                                                                                                               11:00 am

Uninvited                                                                                                                                                     12:30 pm

Parade line up begins:

Floats                                                                                                                                                           11:00 am

Bands                                                                                                                                                            1:00 pm

Horses                                                                                                                                                           1:45 pm

Antique Car (limited to car show entries)                                                                                                   1:45 pm

Daniel Boone Festival Parade                                                                                                                            2:00 pm

Front Stage

Peyton Stewart                                                                                                              3:30 pm  Following Parade

Cherokee Entertainment                                                                                                                                         5:00 pm

America Barajas                                                                                                                                                     6:00 pm

The Wrong Party                                                                                                                                                    7:00 pm

Kentucky Mountain Trio                                                                                                                                        8:00 pm

Anthony Jones                                                                                                                                                       9:00 pm

Concert Stage

Daniel Boone Festival Concert

Billy Brown                                                                                                                                              7:00 pm-8:45 pm

Ben & Noel Haggard                                                                                                                             9:00pm-10:30 pm

Bingo      Barbourville Fire Dept.                                                                                                       5:00 pm-11:00 pm

Sponsored by BHS and Proceeds go to   Jr. Class

Wagon Train   Lay School                                                                                                                     5:00 pm to Late

FOOD BOOTHS CLOSE SAT.                                                                                                                             10:00 pm

Carnival Rides                                                                                                                                   10:00 am – 11:00pm

