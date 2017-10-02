70th Annual Daniel Boone Festival full schedule

The 70th Annual
Daniel Boone Festival
BOONE’S HERITAGE LIVES ON
October 1st—7th 2017
Monday, October 2nd
Art, Photography, & Quilt Registration
One Way 300 Ct. Sq $5.00 Entry Fee 4:00 – 7:00 pm
Presentation and Coronation of the 2017 Royalty
Knox Co. Middle School Gym 7:00 pm
North Main St., Admission: $3.00
Sponsored by and Proceeds go to: GFWC/KY/Jr Woman’s Study Club
Ky. Chautauqua presents Jemima Boone
Rector Little Theater, Union College 6:00 pm
Funded by Kentucky Humanities Council,
East Barbourville Baptist Church – S.A.L.T group & Barbourville Tourism
Tuesday, October 3rd
Carnival Begins 4:00 pm
Art, Photography& Quilt Registration
One Way 300 Ct. Sq. Entry Fee $5.00 4:00 – 7:00 pm
Wednesday, October 4th
Window Judging 2:00 pm
Wagon Train Arrives Lay School 3:30 pm
Carnival Begins 4:00 pm
Pioneer Village Setup Food Booths Begins 6:00 pm
Art, Photography, & Quilt Closed for Judging
Bingo Barbourville Fire Dept. 5:00-10:30 pm
Sponsored by and Proceeds go to BHS Jr Class
INFORMATION BOOTH
FRONT OF COURTHOUSE
Open Wednesday – Saturday
Thursday, October 5th
Primitive Camp North Main St. 9:00 am – Late
Rocky Woodland Forge
Demonstrations 11:00 am 3:00 pm 6:00 pm
Craft Village 9:00 am – 9:00 pm
First Baptist Church Parking Lot North Main Street
Pioneer Village Food Booths 10:00 am – 11:00 pm
Window Awards 1:00 pm
Art, Photography, & Quilt Show
One Way 300 Ct. Sq. 4:00 – 8:00 pm
Wagon Train Lay School 10 am – 8 pm
Window Display Awards Presented 3:00 pm
Carnival Begins 2:00 pm
Indian Entertainment
Front Stage 4:00 pm – 4:45 pm
Bingo Barbourville Fire Dept. 5:00-10:30
Sponsored by and Proceeds go to BHS Jr Class
Front Stage FREE
Cherokee Entertainment 6:00
Audience of One 7:00
Elijah Buler 8:00
The Tarshack Revial 9:30
Talent Show Registration, Limited Registration Slots
Concert Stage 5:00 pm
Family Night Big Wheel Race
Knox st. 5:30 pm
Best Beard / Dressed Contest Concert Stage 6:00 pm
Talent Show Concert Stage 7:00 pm
Friday, October 6th
Apple Butter Demonstration 9:00 am – 3:00 pm
Primitive Camp North Main St.
Craft Village 9:00 am – 9:00 pm
First Baptist Church Parking Lot North Main Street
Primitive Camp North Main St. 9:00 am -Late
Rocky Woodland Forge
Demonstrations 11:00 am 3:00 pm 6:00 pm
Art, Photography, & Quilt
One Way 300 Ct. Sq 10:00 am – 8:00 pm
Baby Feeding and Changing Station
Thurs-Sat 12-8 p.m. North Main St.
Sponsored by First Baptist Church
Wagon Train Lay School 10:00 am – 10:00 pm
Pioneer Village (Food Booths) 10:00 am -11:00pm
Carnival Begins 12:00 pm – 11:00 pm
Bingo Barbourville Fire Dept. 5:00pm-10:30 pm
Sponsored by and Proceeds go to BHS Jr Class
Front Stage FREE
Cherokee Entertainment 2:00 pm
Tawney Nelson 5:30 pm
The Moron Brothers 6:30 pm
Cherokee Entertainment 8:15 pm
The Moron Brothers 9:00 pm
Nick Liford 10:00 pm
Daniel Boone Festival Feast 5:30P.M.
Food, Signing of the Cane Treaty, Cherokee Entertainment, Friendship Dance and More
National Guard Armory Manchester St., Tickets: $6.00 at the door
Concert Stage
Daniel Boone Festival Concert
Tim Elliott 8:00 – 9:15 pm
Shenandoah 9:30 – 11:00 pm
Free
Saturday, October 7th
Pancake Breakfast 6:30 am – 10:30 am
Jesse D. Lay Cafeteria, Tickets available at door
Sponsored by and Proceeds go to The Barbourville Fire Dept.
Daniel Boone Festival 2 Mile Fun Run/Walk
Registration 8:15 am Race at 9:00 am
Union College Student Ctr. Parking lot
Proceeds go to Cross Country Team
Sponsored by: The Runners Shop Entry Fee Required
Antique Car Show 20 years old or older 9:00 am
Barbourville Recreational Park Entry Fee Required
Sponsored by: Tim & Betty Jackson
Craft Village 9:00 am – 7:00 pm
First Baptist Church Parking Lot North Main Street
Primitive Camp North Main St. 9:00 am – Late
Rocky Woodland Forge
Demonstrations 11:00 am 3:00 pm 6:00 pm
Long Rifle Shoot 10:00 am
Best Dressed Man, Woman, Boy, and Girl Contest
Lay Field free admission Shooter Fee $10.00
Art, Photography & Quilt
One Way 300 Ct. Sq 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
Pioneer Village (food booths) 10:00 am – 10:00 pm
Carnival Rides 10:00 am – 11:00pm
Front Stage
The Morning Show 10:30 am
Pine Mountain Dancers 11:00 am
Uninvited 12:30 pm
Parade line up begins:
Floats 11:00 am
Bands 1:00 pm
Horses 1:45 pm
Antique Car (limited to car show entries) 1:45 pm
Daniel Boone Festival Parade 2:00 pm
Front Stage
Peyton Stewart 3:30 pm Following Parade
Cherokee Entertainment 5:00 pm
America Barajas 6:00 pm
The Wrong Party 7:00 pm
Kentucky Mountain Trio 8:00 pm
Anthony Jones 9:00 pm
Concert Stage
Daniel Boone Festival Concert
Billy Brown 7:00 pm-8:45 pm
Ben & Noel Haggard 9:00pm-10:30 pm
Bingo Barbourville Fire Dept. 5:00 pm-11:00 pm
Sponsored by BHS and Proceeds go to Jr. Class
Wagon Train Lay School 5:00 pm to Late
FOOD BOOTHS CLOSE SAT. 10:00 pm
Carnival Rides 10:00 am – 11:00pm