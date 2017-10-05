SUBSCRIBE   |   LOG-IN

70th Annual Daniel Boone Festival Events (Thursday, October 5)

October 5, 2017
Tasha Stewart
Primitive Camp    North Main St.                   9:00 am – Late

Rocky Woodland Forge

Demonstrations                                               11:00 am  3:00 pm  6:00 pm

Craft Village                                                    9:00 am – 9:00 pm

First Baptist Church Parking Lot          North Main Street

Pioneer Village   Food Booths                      10:00 am – 11:00 pm

Window Awards                                             1:00 pm

Art, Photography, & Quilt Show

One Way 300 Ct. Sq.                                       4:00 – 8:00 pm

Wagon Train            Lay School                     10 am – 8 pm

Window Display Awards Presented            3:00 pm

Carnival Begins                                                2:00 pm

Indian Entertainment 

Front Stage                                                       4:00 pm – 4:45 pm

Bingo      Barbourville Fire Dept.                     5:00-10:30

Sponsored by and Proceeds go to BHS Jr Class

Front Stage    (FREE)

Cherokee Entertainment                               6:00

Audience of One                                               7:00

Elijah Buler                                                        8:00

The Tarshack Revival                                       9:30

Talent Show Registration, Limited Registration Slots

Concert Stage                                                   5:00 pm

Family Night Big Wheel Race

Knox st.                                                             5:30 pm

Best Beard / Dressed Contest  Concert Stage     6:00 pm

Talent Show         Concert Stage                     7:00 pm

