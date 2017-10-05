70th Annual Daniel Boone Festival Events (Thursday, October 5)
Primitive Camp North Main St. 9:00 am – Late
Rocky Woodland Forge
Demonstrations 11:00 am 3:00 pm 6:00 pm
Craft Village 9:00 am – 9:00 pm
First Baptist Church Parking Lot North Main Street
Pioneer Village Food Booths 10:00 am – 11:00 pm
Window Awards 1:00 pm
Art, Photography, & Quilt Show
One Way 300 Ct. Sq. 4:00 – 8:00 pm
Wagon Train Lay School 10 am – 8 pm
Window Display Awards Presented 3:00 pm
Carnival Begins 2:00 pm
Indian Entertainment
Front Stage 4:00 pm – 4:45 pm
Bingo Barbourville Fire Dept. 5:00-10:30
Sponsored by and Proceeds go to BHS Jr Class
Front Stage (FREE)
Cherokee Entertainment 6:00
Audience of One 7:00
Elijah Buler 8:00
The Tarshack Revival 9:30
Talent Show Registration, Limited Registration Slots
Concert Stage 5:00 pm
Family Night Big Wheel Race
Knox st. 5:30 pm
Best Beard / Dressed Contest Concert Stage 6:00 pm
Talent Show Concert Stage 7:00 pm