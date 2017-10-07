70th Annual Daniel Boone Festival Events (Saturday, October 7)
Pancake Breakfast 6:30 am – 10:30 am
Jesse D. Lay Cafeteria, Tickets available at door
Sponsored by and Proceeds go to The Barbourville Fire Dept.
Daniel Boone Festival 2 Mile Fun Run/Walk
Registration 8:15 am Race at 9:00 am
Union College Student Ctr. Parking lot
Proceeds go to Cross Country Team
Sponsored by: The Runners Shop Entry Fee Required
Antique Car Show 20 years old or older 9:00 am
Barbourville Recreational Park Entry Fee Required
Sponsored by: Tim & Betty Jackson
Craft Village 9:00 am – 7:00 pm
First Baptist Church Parking Lot North Main Street
Primitive Camp North Main St. 9:00 am – Late
Rocky Woodland Forge
Demonstrations 11:00 am 3:00 pm 6:00 pm
Long Rifle Shoot 10:00 am
Best Dressed Man, Woman, Boy, and Girl Contest
Lay Field free admission Shooter Fee $10.00
Art, Photography & Quilt
One Way 300 Ct. Sq 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
Pioneer Village (food booths) 10:00 am – 10:00 pm
Carnival Rides 10:00 am – 11:00pm
Front Stage
The Morning Show 10:30 am
Pine Mountain Dancers 11:00 am
Uninvited 12:30 pm
Parade line up begins:
Floats 11:00 am
Bands 1:00 pm
Horses 1:45 pm
Antique Car (limited to car show entries) 1:45 pm
Daniel Boone Festival Parade — 2:00 pm
Front Stage
Peyton Stewart 3:30 pm Following Parade
Cherokee Entertainment 5:00 pm
America Barajas 6:00 pm
The Wrong Party 7:00 pm
Kentucky Mountain Trio 8:00 pm
Anthony Jones 9:00 pm
Concert Stage
Daniel Boone Festival Concert
Billy Brown 7:00 pm-8:45 pm
Ben & Noel Haggard 9:00pm-10:30 pm
Bingo Barbourville Fire Dept. 5:00 pm-11:00 pm
Sponsored by BHS and Proceeds go to Jr. Class
Wagon Train Lay School 5:00 pm to Late
FOOD BOOTHS CLOSE SAT. 10:00 pm
