SUBSCRIBE   |   LOG-IN

70th Annual Daniel Boone Festival Events (Saturday, October 7)

October 7, 2017
Tasha Stewart
70th Annual Daniel Boone Festival Events (Saturday, October 7)

70th Annual Daniel Boone Festival Events (Saturday, October 7)


Pancake Breakfast                         6:30 am – 10:30 am

Jesse D. Lay Cafeteria,  Tickets available at door

Sponsored by and Proceeds go to The Barbourville Fire Dept.

Daniel Boone Festival 2 Mile Fun Run/Walk

Registration    8:15 am                     Race at  9:00 am

Union College Student Ctr. Parking lot

Proceeds go to Cross Country Team

Sponsored by: The Runners Shop Entry Fee Required

Antique Car Show 20 years old or older          9:00 am

Barbourville Recreational Park          Entry Fee Required

Sponsored by: Tim & Betty Jackson

Craft Village                                  9:00 am  –  7:00 pm

First Baptist Church Parking Lot        North Main Street

Primitive Camp    North Main St.                      9:00 am – Late

Rocky Woodland Forge

Demonstrations                              11:00 am  3:00 pm  6:00 pm

Long Rifle Shoot                                                                10:00 am

Best Dressed Man, Woman, Boy, and Girl Contest

Lay Field       free admission              Shooter Fee $10.00

Art, Photography & Quilt

One Way 300 Ct. Sq                                         10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Pioneer Village (food booths)        10:00 am – 10:00 pm

Carnival Rides                               10:00 am – 11:00pm

Front Stage

The Morning Show                                            10:30 am

Pine Mountain Dancers                                         11:00 am

Uninvited                                                            12:30 pm

Parade line up begins:

Floats                                                               11:00 am

Bands                                                                1:00 pm

Horses                                                               1:45 pm

Antique Car (limited to car show entries)              1:45 pm

Daniel Boone Festival Parade  — 2:00 pm

Front Stage

Peyton Stewart              3:30 pm  Following Parade

Cherokee Entertainment 5:00 pm

America Barajas                               6:00 pm

The Wrong Party                            7:00 pm

Kentucky Mountain Trio                 8:00 pm

Anthony Jones                               9:00 pm

Concert Stage

Daniel Boone Festival Concert

Billy Brown                                7:00 pm-8:45 pm

Ben & Noel Haggard                9:00pm-10:30 pm

Bingo      Barbourville Fire Dept.                       5:00 pm-11:00 pm

Sponsored by BHS and Proceeds go to   Jr. Class

Wagon Train   Lay School                               5:00 pm to Late

FOOD BOOTHS CLOSE SAT.    10:00 pm

Carnival Rides             10:00 am – 11:00pm

News