70th Annual Daniel Boone Festival Events (Monday, October 2)

October 2, 2017
Tasha Stewart
Art, Photography, & Quilt Registration

One Way 300 Ct. Sq $5.00  Entry Fee               4:00  – 7:00 pm

Presentation and Coronation of the 2017 Royalty 

Knox Co. Middle School Gym                                            7:00 pm

North Main St., Admission: $3.00

Sponsored by and Proceeds go to: GFWC/KY/Jr Woman’s Study Club

Ky. Chautauqua presents Jemima Boone      

Rector Little Theater, Union College                                     6:00 pm

Funded by Kentucky Humanities Council,
East Barbourville Baptist Church – S.A.L.T group & Barbourville Tourism

