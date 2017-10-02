70th Annual Daniel Boone Festival Events (Monday, October 2)
Art, Photography, & Quilt Registration
One Way 300 Ct. Sq $5.00 Entry Fee 4:00 – 7:00 pm
Presentation and Coronation of the 2017 Royalty
Knox Co. Middle School Gym 7:00 pm
North Main St., Admission: $3.00
Sponsored by and Proceeds go to: GFWC/KY/Jr Woman’s Study Club
Ky. Chautauqua presents Jemima Boone
Rector Little Theater, Union College 6:00 pm
Funded by Kentucky Humanities Council,
East Barbourville Baptist Church – S.A.L.T group & Barbourville Tourism