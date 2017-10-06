70th Annual Daniel Boone Festival Events (Friday, October 6)
Apple Butter Demonstration 9:00 am – 3:00 pm
Primitive Camp North Main St.
Craft Village 9:00 am – 9:00 pm
First Baptist Church Parking Lot North Main Street
Primitive Camp North Main St. 9:00 am -Late
Rocky Woodland Forge
Demonstrations 11:00 am 3:00 pm 6:00 pm
Art, Photography, & Quilt
One Way 300 Ct. Sq 10:00 am – 8:00 pm
Baby Feeding and Changing Station
Thurs-Sat 12-8 p.m. North Main St.
Sponsored by First Baptist Church
Wagon Train Lay School 10:00 am – 10:00 pm
Pioneer Village (Food Booths) 10:00 am -11:00pm
Carnival Begins 12:00 pm – 11:00 pm
Bingo Barbourville Fire Dept. 5:00pm-10:30 pm
Sponsored by and Proceeds go to BHS Jr Class
Front Stage (FREE)
Cherokee Entertainment 2:00 pm
Tawney Nelson 5:30 pm
The Moron Brothers 6:30 pm
Cherokee Entertainment 8:15 pm
The Moron Brothers 9:00 pm
Nick Liford 10:00 pm
Daniel Boone Festival Feast 5:30P.M.
Food, Signing of the Cane Treaty, Cherokee Entertainment, Friendship Dance and More
National Guard Armory Manchester St., Tickets: $6.00 at the door
Concert Stage
Daniel Boone Festival Concert
Tim Elliott 8:00 – 9:15 pm
Shenandoah 9:30 – 11:00 pm
Free