70th Annual Daniel Boone Festival Events (Friday, October 6)

October 6, 2017
Tasha Stewart
Apple Butter Demonstration                             9:00 am – 3:00 pm

Primitive Camp        North Main St.

Craft Village                                                    9:00 am – 9:00 pm

First Baptist Church Parking Lot      North Main Street

Primitive Camp     North Main St.                     9:00 am -Late

Rocky Woodland Forge

Demonstrations                               11:00 am  3:00 pm  6:00 pm

Art, Photography, & Quilt

One Way 300 Ct. Sq                                         10:00 am – 8:00 pm

Baby Feeding and Changing  Station

Thurs-Sat 12-8 p.m.      North Main St.

Sponsored by First Baptist Church

Wagon Train   Lay School            10:00 am – 10:00 pm

Pioneer Village (Food Booths)       10:00 am -11:00pm

Carnival Begins                             12:00 pm – 11:00 pm

Bingo    Barbourville Fire Dept.                         5:00pm-10:30 pm

Sponsored by and Proceeds go to BHS Jr Class

Front Stage  (FREE)

Cherokee Entertainment                             2:00 pm

Tawney Nelson           5:30 pm

The Moron Brothers    6:30 pm

Cherokee Entertainment                           8:15 pm

The Moron Brothers    9:00 pm

Nick Liford                 10:00 pm

Daniel Boone Festival Feast           5:30P.M.

Food, Signing of the Cane Treaty, Cherokee Entertainment, Friendship Dance and More

National Guard Armory Manchester St., Tickets: $6.00 at the door

Concert Stage

Daniel Boone Festival Concert

Tim Elliott                  8:00 – 9:15 pm

Shenandoah               9:30 – 11:00 pm

Free

