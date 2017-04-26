51st District Action: Knox Central grabs lead late over Barbourville

The Knox Central Panthers and the Barbourville Tigers reignited the cross-town rivalry on Tuesday, April 25.
Barbourville jumped on the Panthers early giving them a 5-2 lead in the third inning up to the fifth. In the fifth inning, the Panthers tied the game at five, then added one more run to win the game 6-5.
Sophomore Thomas Jackson earned the win for the Panthers on the mound, for three innings, only allowing three hits and striking out two.
Freshman Mitchell Buchanan took care of the mound for six innings for the Tigers holding off the Panthers for five innings. Buchanan struck out seven, allowing eight hits.
Senior Jacob Nelson went 3-3 at the plate for the Panthers, including a home run, with four RBIs and two runs scored.
Barbourville is headed to McCreary Central to play them and Model on Saturday, April 29.
Knox Central will be on the road to Madison Central playing them and Conner on Saturday, April 29.