$225k lottery ticket sold in Barbourville

According to a press release from the Kentucky State Lottery, a winning ticket for Tuesday’s Cash Ball prize was sold at Williams’ Stop & Go Market on North Main Street.
The winning ticket matched the first four numbers and the Cash Ball number to win the game’s top prize of $225,000. The winning numbers for the July 4, 2017 drawing were: 11-21-26-28 Cash Ball 16. The odds of winning the top prize are 1:1,309,000.
Williams Stop and Go Market will receive a bonus of $2,250 for selling the winning ticket.
The winner has not yet stepped forward to claim their prize.